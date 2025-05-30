Iran calls on Austria to explain about false intel report

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei has demanded an official explanation from the Austrian government regarding the false report by the country's domestic intelligence service regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Austria's domestic intelligence service had claimed in a report that Iran is actively pursuing a nuclear weapons program and expanding its missile capabilities.

The Iranian spokesman rejected the claim as false and baseless which was produced only because it sought to create a media atmosphere against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore, it lacks any credibility or validity, he said.

Referring to Iran's membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the obvious fact that Iran's nuclear program is subject to the strictest inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Foreign Ministry spokesman considered Austria's move as undermining the credibility of the IAEA.

"Unlike Austria and some other European countries that are deceitfully silent about the arming of the Zionist regime with all kinds of weapons of mass destruction and, with their all-out support for this genocidal and occupying regime, and prevent the realization of a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction(WMD), Iran is strongly opposed to nuclear weapons and other types of WMDs and is the founder and steadfast supporter of the idea of ​​freeing the West Asian region from WMDs."

Baghaei further demanded an official explanation from the Austrian government about the intel report, describing it as provocative and destructive behavior from an official body in the European country.

