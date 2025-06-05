US nuclear proposal unprofessional; Iran preparing new draft

Ali Shamkhani, political advisor to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has slammed the latest US proposal for a nuclear agreement as “unprofessional and untechnical,” stating that Iran is currently drafting a new offer.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Shamkhani emphasized that Iran will never abandon its natural rights and criticized the American proposal for not even addressing the issue of sanctions relief—a fundamental concern for Tehran.

“The US proposal does not even mention sanctions relief, which is a core issue for us,” he said.

Shamkhani also warned that Iran will not allow Washington to achieve its aim of dismantling Iran’s nuclear program or reducing uranium enrichment to zero.

He concluded by noting that US positions on the nuclear talks have remained largely unchanged since the Obama administration.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

