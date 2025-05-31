Iran stance on nuclear talks centered on rejecting domination

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the country's firm stance on nuclear enrichment during remarks on negotiations and national rights on Saturday.

He made the remarks while delivering a speech at a ceremony held at the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in the presence of the Foreign Ministry staff.

He stated that while there is much to say about enrichment as one of the country's essential needs, Iran’s position in the negotiations fundamentally centers on rejecting domination.

"When they say you must not have enrichment capabilities, that is an act of dominance," Araghchi noted. "They say they’re concerned. Just because they’re concerned, should the Iranian people be denied enrichment? That is unacceptable for the Iranian nation."

He firmly reiterated that Iran rejects nuclear weapons.

“They have no right to deprive the Iranian nation of its rightful entitlements simply because of their concerns,” Araghchi asserted.

He concluded by saying that Iran will proceed with strength and in line with the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that it will not show the slightest flexibility on its right to enrich uranium under any circumstances.

