Tehran warns after Tel Aviv targets Yemen’s key airport

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks on Wednesday following airstrikes by the regime against the Sana’a International Airport in Yemen’s capital, which resulted in the destruction of a Yemenia Airways passenger plane.

The official denounced the attacks as further examples of the regime’s barbarity and its ongoing hostility towards the Muslim people of Yemen and the broader region.

Baghaei emphasized that the strikes, which occurred during the Hajj pilgrimage season and aimed to prevent Yemeni pilgrims from traveling to the holy city of Mecca towards performing their religious rituals, constituted a major crime.

He called on international bodies, particularly the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to urgently address the situation.

“The Israeli regime’s actions, namely its targeting of essential civilian infrastructures such as airports and food warehouses, constitute clear war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the official asserted.

Baghaei further explained that the attacks against Yemen were part of a broader pattern of hostility towards the Muslim nations of the West Asia region that illustrated the regime’s “inherent alienation” from the region’s peoples and its attempts to spread instability and conflict both regionally and globally.

He stressed that the regime’s impunity, supported by the United Nations Security Council’s inaction and the United States backing, had functioned as a destabilizing factor adversely affecting the international order and posing an unprecedented threat to global peace and security.

Responding to the attacks earlier in the day, a top Yemeni official warned that the regime would face a "hot summer."

Mahdi al-Mashat was pointing to the prospect of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ escalating their already extensive anti-Israeli operations.

The chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council emphasized that Tel Aviv’s atrocities only strengthened Sana'a’s resolve to continue its anti-Israeli operations.

The Yemeni servicemen have been conducting numerous such strikes since October 2023 in response to an Israeli war of genocide against the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement also condemned the Israeli aggression towards Yemen.

In a statement, the movement stressed that such airstrikes violated the international law and had been made possible through complete patronage of the United States and the international community's silence.

