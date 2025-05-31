Yemen warns Intl. airlines avoid routes used by Israel

According to Al-Masirah, Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, issued a warning on Friday night urging international airline companies to avoid air corridors used by Israeli fighter jets in their aggression against Yemen.

Al-Mashat emphasized that Israeli aerial and naval operations pose significant dangers, stating that for the safety of air and maritime navigation in areas where Yemeni Armed Forces are active, they have designated the routes used by Israel for aggression as dangerous zones for all companies.

He stressed that Yemen’s armed forces are fully capable of confronting Israeli warplanes without endangering civilian air or maritime traffic.

Al-Mashat also directly addressed international airlines, “For your own safety, you must avoid navigating routes exploited by Israel for its attacks on our country.”

He concluded by promising upcoming news, “Very soon, God willing, you will hear good news about enemy Zionist aircraft that have participated in attacks on our country.”

