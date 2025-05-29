Russia, Iran stress boosting military cooperation

Sergei Shoigu made the remarks during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, in Moscow.

He also noted that Tehran-Moscow relations are actively developing in all sectors, according to PressTV.

Regular contacts between the leaders of the two countries indicate a "high level of Russian-Iranian political dialogue," he added.

Shoigu further referred to an agreement signed by Iran and Russia on a comprehensive strategic partnership, saying the 20-year deal provides a legal basis for developing political, security, economic, cultural, and social ties between the two countries.

Ahmadian, for his part, emphasized that the implementation of bilateral agreements will significantly increase the volume of Tehran-Moscow economic exchanges.

Meanwhile, the top Iranian and Russian security officials called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in regional and international arenas.

Iran and Russia, both subject to illegal Western sanctions, have over the past years deepened their relations in a range of areas.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, signed the strategic partnership treaty together during a ceremony in the Kremlin on January 17.

On April 21, Putin officially ratified the landmark pact. A month later, the Iranian Parliament approved the agreement that includes defense cooperation, the fight against terrorism, collaboration in the energy and industrial sectors, financial integration, transportation infrastructure development, agricultural partnership, and exchanges in the areas of culture, science, and technology.

