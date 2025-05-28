Direct confrontation with Iran to cost US over $58 trillion

Iraqi political analyst Mohammed Ali stated that Iran’s strategic leverage prevents the United States from considering military action, even if negotiations fail.

Speaking to Al-Maalouma, Ali said Yemen’s successful military operations have made American figures like Donald Trump more hesitant about engaging in conflicts with Iran, North Korea, or China.

He emphasized that the military option against Iran would not lead to desirable results for the US.

According to Ali, the Pentagon is fully aware that any direct confrontation with Iran would cost the US more than $58 trillion, a staggering figure that makes the war option virtually impossible.

He concluded by saying that the US would have to think a thousand times before even contemplating such a step.

On Wednesday, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a stern warning to the US and the Israeli regime against committing any kind of aggression against Iran.

"If our defensive power is given a chance to emerge, our enemies will see the gates of hell opened upon them and their interests will be set on fire," the IRGC commander in chief said in his speech at a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

"Our hands are on the trigger and we are lying in wait, waiting for them to make a mistake, they will immediately receive an answer that will make them forget their past."

"American commanders should know that we are ready for any scenario. Our country will never submit to the political will of others," he emphasized.

On May 26, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Army, said the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to deliver a decisive strike if Israel commits another mistake.

"The Zionist regime is too weak to harm the grandeur of Iran. Meanwhile, the power of the Islamic Republic can pose serious challenges to Israel and its backers," Mousavi stressed.

"Even their own officials understand that they cannot endure such challenges. But since the current rulers are foolish child-killers, any misstep is possible."

"If they are in a hurry to receive another 'True Promise', we are fully prepared to deliver the appropriate blow."

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike sensitive Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

MP/6481912