Trump warns Israel against taking action against Iran

President Trump cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call last week not to take any action that could jeopardize negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on a new nuclear deal, a White House official and a source familiar with the details tell Axios.

Trump and other senior US officials have grown concerned in recent weeks that Israel might bomb Iran's nuclear facilities or take other steps that could undermine the talks, the official said.

Trump's message was "he doesn't want him to antagonize at a time when he is trying to solve problems," the official said.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

Earlier in May, Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has stressed that the Israeli regime is not capable of destroying Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking to CNN, John Kerry touched on the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, as well as the threats issued by the Zionist regime's officials to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

" I hope he [Trump] could get the best deal possible. I hope he gets a deal... I'm glad that the president is pursuing that. I think it's really vital."

Kerry also stressed that, alone, all by itself, Israel does not have the capacity to terminate Iran's nuclear program.

"They [Israel] could damage it. And damage it significantly," he claimed, adding, "But then that would begin a process of much greater danger in many ways for everybody in the region."

Iranian officials have strongly reacted to the Israeli regime's threats, stressing that any Israeli adventurism would be met with a swift response.

On May 26, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Army, said the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to deliver a decisive strike if Israel commits another mistake.

"The Zionist regime is too weak to harm the grandeur of Iran. Meanwhile, the power of the Islamic Republic can pose serious challenges to Israel and its backers," Mousavi stressed.

"Even their own officials understand that they cannot endure such challenges. But since the current rulers are foolish child-killers, any misstep is possible."

"If they are in a hurry to receive another 'True Promise', we are fully prepared to deliver the appropriate blow."

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike sensitive Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

