Iran stresses respect for territorial integrity of states

President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent a congratulatory message to his Azerbaijani counterpart on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s National Day.

He emphasized the shared history and deep-rooted ties between the two neighboring nations as a valuable foundation for strengthening bilateral relations.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran is determined to expand its relations with Azerbaijan to the level of a strategic partnership within the framework of mutual interests. He underlined the importance of accelerating joint projects in transportation, electricity, gas, and increasing bilateral trade and people-to-people interactions.

The Iranian president further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes in opening regional transit routes based on respect for the territorial integrity of countries, which he said can play a major role in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

