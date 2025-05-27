Iran, Oman explore ways to develop banking cooperation

Farzin and Qais Mohammed Al Yousef held a meeting in Muscat to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, as well as ways to facilitate financial transfers and trade exchange procedures between Oman and Iran, which will help support common economic trends, increase trade exchanges between the two countries, and facilitate trade transactions between the private sectors of the two countries.

The CBI governor left Tehran for Muscat, the capital of Oman, at the head of a technical delegation, on Sunday to increase bilateral banking and monetary cooperation.

Farzin arrived in Oman two days ahead of President Masoud Pezeshkian and his political-economic delegation who arrived in Muscat for a two-day state visit earlier on Tuesday.

