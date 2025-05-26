  1. World
11 injured in shooting in South Carolina

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – At least 11 people were injured in a mass shooting late Sunday in Little River in the US state of South Carolina.

The attack was carried out around 9.30 pm local time (0130GMT Monday), with no details shared about possible motives or suspects, according to a statement from the Horry County Police Department.

The victims were transported to local hospitals and the number of injured may rise, the department said.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing and urged residents to avoid the area as detectives continue collecting evidence.

Little River, a coastal town north of Myrtle Beach, is known for its nightlife and entertainment venues.

The attack comes amid growing concerns over gun violence in popular public areas across the US.

