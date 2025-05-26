Trump considering toughening sanctions against Russia

Replying to a question as to whether he was considering introducing additional restrictions against Russia, the US leader said: "Absolutely."

According to TASS, the US leader has also expressed his displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on Ukrainian targets, saying that he was "surprised" and he does not "like it at all."

On May 20, Axios cited sources as saying that, after a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump told European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky that he did not intend to impose sanctions against Russia now because, in his opinion, Moscow is serious about the Ukrainian settlement.

MP/