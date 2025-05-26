Trump says US saw ‘real progress’ in latest talks with Iran

According to France 24, Trump said continuing discussions had been "very, very good."

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," he said, claiming that an announcement could come "over the next two days."

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

"The fifth round of indirect Iran-US talks in Rome ended. In this round, Iran’s principled positions were once again clearly and explicitly explained. The talks were held in a calm and professional atmosphere," wrote Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a post on his X account on Friday evening.

“The Omani Foreign Minister had proposed solutions and ideas to tackle the obstacles, the outlines and axes of which were examined in this round,” he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman stated that, “It was agreed that, in parallel with further examination in the capitals, the Omani Foreign Minister would continue working on the details of the proposed ideas and provide them to both sides for further studies. The date and place of the next round of talks will be set and announced later."

MP/