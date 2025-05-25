Nuclear arms have no place in Iran military doctrine

In an interview with the Iran newspaper published on Sunday, Aref said that Iran has never pursued non-peaceful nuclear activities and will continue to uphold this stance.

Iran’s nuclear doctrine explicitly excludes the use of nuclear weapons, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched on the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., adding that successful talks require mutual respect and equality between sides.

He emphasized that Iran is open to dialogue but will not accept negotiations where one side attempts to impose its demands unfairly.

Aref expressed hope that indirect talks between Tehran and Washington could lead to positive outcomes, including the lifting of sanctions.

The vice president highlighted that Iran’s government remains committed to diplomacy and cooperation, avoiding confrontation while promoting unity and constructive engagement with international partners.

Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held the fifth round of indirect talks with the U.S. president’s special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, in Rome on Friday. The discussions are being mediated by Oman. Three rounds of talks have been held in Muscat, Oman, and two rounds in Rome, Italy.

