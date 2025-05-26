Iran not to compromise on uranium enrichment right

In a press briefing on Monday morning, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the time and location for the next round of indirect negotiations with the United States have not been determined yet.

Saying that Iran remains engaged in consultation with Oman, the senior Iranian diplomat added that any final decision will be announced in coordination with both Iran and the US, but nothing has been finalized so far.

Regarding the uranium enrichment issue, he stressed, "Enrichment is an inseparable part of Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program and the nuclear industry, and it must absolutely be preserved."

The US's insistence on zero enrichment shows that the other side is not serious about the negotiation process, he continued.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

"The fifth round of indirect Iran-US talks in Rome ended. In this round, Iran’s principled positions were once again clearly and explicitly explained. The talks were held in a calm and professional atmosphere," wrote Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei in a post on his X account on Friday evening.

“The Omani Foreign Minister had proposed solutions and ideas to tackle the obstacles, the outlines and axes of which were examined in this round,” he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman stated that, “It was agreed that, in parallel with further examination in the capitals, the Omani Foreign Minister would continue working on the details of the proposed ideas and provide them to both sides for further studies. The date and place of the next round of talks will be set and announced later."

MP/