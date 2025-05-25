Iran seeks stepped-up trade ties with African countries: FM

The top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi made the comments in his address to the Africa Day 2025, the anniversary of the African Union establishment in Tehran on Sunday.

The following is the full text of Foreign Minister Araghchi's address as they appeared on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's telegram channel:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

May 25, 2025

Esteemed Iranian officials present,

Honorable ambassadors,

Dear and respected colleagues,

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

At the outset, I would like to express my pleasure to commemorate this grand occasion of Africa Day alongside my African friends. This international event reflects the shared values within the African community. The African continent, with a population of 1.4 billion across 55 countries and political entities, is home to a youthful and dynamic population with rich linguistic and cultural diversity. Despite this diversity, the existence of common values has fostered efforts toward greater unity among African countries. Perhaps this is why the African Union, as one of the most important and influential regional organizations, holds a special place on the global stage. Furthermore, on May 25 every year, Africa Day is celebrated with great splendor across African countries and around the world.

Meeting you, my African friends, reminds us of the efforts of African nations to break the chains of oppression and, on the other hand, to strive for progress and a better tomorrow. The legacy of great African leaders from Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Jomo Kenyatta to Nelson Mandela will remain alive forever. I would also like to take this opportunity to honor Sam Nujoma, the leader of Namibia’s independence, who has passed away.

As highlighted in the 2025 African Union slogan, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” aimed at addressing historical injustices and their lasting impacts on the continent; and today marks 62 years since the successful establishment of the Organization of African Unity, whose heirs celebrate this valuable achievement.

African countries have not only been worthy heirs to this accomplishment but have also strived to build upon it. Africa’s effort to acquire a seat on the United Nations Security Council demonstrates how much the continent has added significant new achievements to the initial foundation. All these indicate that Africa is not limited to past achievements but creates new honors each day.

Distinguished guests,

Africa, with its rich culture and history full of ups and downs, has embarked on a great march toward development, which is commendable. Today, we witness Africa’s prudent efforts to achieve significant accomplishments, among which the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area stands out as one of the most important. It forms the largest trade zone in the world with a population exceeding 1.4 billion.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, considering its deep-rooted relations with Africa, seeks economic cooperation with this region within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area and African countries, believing that Iran and African countries can complement each other in this arena and expand their millennia-old ties.

Africa’s abundance of natural resources and Iran’s access to modern technology provide a suitable response to the needs of both sides. Moreover, the successful holding of the third round of Iran-Africa economic cooperation forum last month, warmly welcomed by your high-ranking officials, promises a bright future for expanding joint cooperation between Iran and Africa, which will be further strengthened in upcoming summits.

Honorable Participants,

Ladies and gentlemen,

As you know, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood alongside Africa as a longstanding friend. Now, more than half a century after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides, we must take worthy steps to preserve these relations. The Global South coalition, by initiating a new plan and new order, reflects the determination of our nations for shared destiny and brotherhood on the path of growth and development.

The Islamic Republic of Iran proudly and in recognition of this longstanding and humanitarian friendship expresses its readiness to cooperate in all possible fields including political, economic, small and medium industries, mining and infrastructure, exchange of professors and students, scientific achievements, human resource training, health tourism, medical services and equipment, agriculture, irrigation networks, dam construction, and other similar areas with African friends.

I am pleased to inform you that the government of Dr. Pezeshkian places special emphasis on African issues, and I hope this cooperation will have a bright future.

In conclusion, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as it has been alongside Africa in the past, will continue this companionship and considers Africa’s prosperity as its own.

I wish every brotherly state and noble nation of Africa ever-increasing prosperity.

MNA