France has no moral authority to give Iran lectures

The top Iranian diplomat was commenting on the remarks by French President who said that Paris will not enforce the ICC arrest warrant for the Israeli regime's premier, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There have been many transgressions making a mockery of France's "human rights activism". But perhaps nothing has made the hypocrisy as stark as the French approach to the Israeli regime and its war crimes," Araghchi wrote on X.

"Spare us Iranians the lectures. You have no moral authority whatsoever."

