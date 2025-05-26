  1. Politics
May 26, 2025, 9:43 PM

Iran determined to expand its coop. with African states: FM

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Iran is resolved to expand its cooperation with the African countries, relying on the principle of mutual respect and common interests.

In a message released on the occasion of Commemoration Ceremony of Africa Day, Araghchi wrote that Iran is determined to expand its cooperation with this dynamic continent, relying on the principle of mutual respect and common interests.

With its rich history, diverse culture, and enormous economic and human potential, the African continent has always been and remains at the focal attention of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy, he underlined.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the need for strengthening comprehensive relations with African countries in the political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a group of indigenous African artists performed a play about the ancient history of the African continent and the process of fighting discrimination and foreign colonization.

