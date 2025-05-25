Iran exports 5,000 Tons goods via new dry port Rail terminal

Ali Akbar Shamani announced that 5,000 tons of goods have been exported in the initial phase using the Tehran-Aprin dry port rail terminal.

Speaking on Sunday, at the inauguration of the terminal’s final phase, Shamani highlighted Iran’s transit potential and noted the critical role of customs in trade facilitation.

He explained that although cooperation between Iranian Railways and Customs at the Aprin rail dry port began in 2024 (Iranian year 1403), the assignment of a dedicated customs code now enables the port to independently manage imports, exports, and transit operations more effectively.

Shamani stressed that thanks to its geographical position and rail transport capacity, this dry port will play a key role in facilitating trade.

MP/6477532