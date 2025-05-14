Cargo, Container, and Transit Traffic Accelerate at Ports

The surge in port operations underscores expanding trade operations and continued investment in Chabahar’s maritime infrastructure. In the past year, 12 major port and maritime development projects—jointly funded by public and private sectors—were launched or commissioned, totaling approximately IRR 105 trillion.

These included 8 investment projects at Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar and the commencement of 5 major infrastructure projects aimed at expanding port capacity and boosting regional trade connectivity.

Cargo and Container Handling Improve Across All Segments

Total cargo throughput in the province’s ports reached 4.15 million tons, reflecting a 2.1% year-on-year increase. This included 1.51 million tons of oil cargo (up 5.8%) and 2.63 million tons of non-oil cargo (up 0.1%). Construction and mineral cargo handled during the period totaled 948,413 tons.

Container operations recorded significant progress, with 88,526 TEUs handled, marking a 33.8% rise compared to the previous year.

Transit and Transshipment Volumes Climb Sharply

Transit cargo volumes reached 18,231 tons, an increase of 19.7%. Transshipment cargo surged by 188.5%, totaling 247,281 tons. Exports through the province’s ports surpassed 1 million tons, driven by enhanced logistical systems and increased storage capacity. Port authorities also reported a 27% growth in containerized operations and 600,000 tons of added capacity for essential goods following the completion of new warehouse facilities.

Additionally, 2 strategic terminal operation agreements were signed with private sector investors to improve terminal management and service efficiency.

Vessel Traffic, Maritime Safety, and SAR Operations Enhanced

The number of vessels calling the ports increased by 6%, including the berthing of a 120,000 DWT vessel with a 14.7-meter draft at Shahid Beheshti Port. Port control teams conducted 1,300 vessel inspections, identified 1,000 unregistered boats, and 26 illegal fishing vessels. Search and Rescue (SAR) teams responded to 64 maritime emergencies, successfully rescuing 182 seafarers and passengers during the year.

Security and HSE Performance Upgraded

Chabahar ports also secured the top national ranking in private sector safety and supplier compliance among Iranian ports, based on HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) performance evaluations. At the hafte Tir Fishing Pier, continued dredging operations improved access for the local fishing community, while safety conditions on-site were significantly enhanced.\

MNA/