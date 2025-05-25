50 trillion IRR to be invested in Tehran-Aprin Rail Dry Port

Nourollah Beiranvand, Deputy for Investment and Economic Affairs at Iran’s Railway Transportation Department, announced that the Tehran-Aprin Rail Dry Port is set to receive 50 trillion IRR in initial investment.

Speaking on Sunday, during the launch of the port’s final development phase, he said this dry port plays a crucial role in expanding rail logistics and attracting foreign investors.

Beiranvand noted that contracts for new locomotives are being signed with private sector participation, and that infrastructure development remains complex due to limited access fees, but cooperation with major industrial and mining firms is underway through public-private partnerships.

He added that Tehran-Aprinn is one of Iran’s most active logistics centers, and efforts are ongoing to simplify investment procedures and facilitate land allocations. Dedicated freight train services are also being planned in collaboration with private operators.

The official emphasized that the strategy is focused on rail-based transit expansion, and foreign investors and international transport corridor operators are prioritized. Several foreign operators, including those from neighboring countries, are already involved.

Beiranvand concluded by stating that in the current phase, about 5 trillion tomans is being invested, and new contracts will soon be signed to further expand the dry port. Details of these contracts will be announced at a later date.

