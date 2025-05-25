Yemen says targeted Tel Aviv airport with missile again

The spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the operation in a televised statement broadcast by local Al Masirah TV.

Saree said that the Yemenis' missile reached its target, sending millions of settlers to shelters for fear of their lives.

He warned that the Yemenis' recently announced blockade on the Ben Gurion Airport continues as it has forces many airliners to cancel their flight to and from there.

The Yemeni military spokesman added that an increase in the daily killings of Palestinians in Gaza has forces the Yemenis to intensify military operations until the Israeli regime's attacks stop and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Today's attack comes in continuation of the repeated airstrikes by the Yemenis on the most important Israeli airport launched recently.

Over the past few weeks, the airport has been targeted by Yemenis almost each day, disrupting flights and air traffic.

The Zionist regime's military confirmed today's attack but claimed it had intercepted it.

MNA/6478614