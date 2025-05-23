Yemenis hold massive nationwide pro-Palestine rallies

Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa witnessed a humanitarian storm of millions in support of Gaza on Friday, emphasizing the stability of Yemen's positions on the Palestinian issue.

Sanaa's largest square and the surrounding streets witnessed a large crowd that came to the square at the request of Yemen’s Ansarallah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The demonstrators held Yemeni and Palestinian flags, condemning the Arab world's silence on the genocide and starvation of Gaza residents, calling on the Islamic world to take immediate action to stop Israeli aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators also chanted slogans in support of the Yemeni armed forces' operations against the Israeli regime.

Yemeni demonstrators in a statement added, "We approve of the military operation of the Yemeni armed forces against the Zionist regime, which has inflicted fatal blows on it. We call on the Islamic Ummah to take immediate action, and take a stance and practical action against the heinous Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza."

MA/6476681