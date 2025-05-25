Iran’s roads minister visits Iraq to advance transport coop.

Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, arrived in Iraq on Sunday to advance bilateral transport relations, follow up on the Shalamcheh–Basra railway project, and maximize facilities for pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen.

Upon arrival at Baghdad Airport, she was welcomed by Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq.

She is set to hold meetings with Iraq’s Prime Minister, Minister of Transport, and Minister of Interior, to discuss enhancing cooperation, reviewing the current status of bilateral relations, evaluating progress on transportation projects, particularly the Shalamcheh–Basra railway, and ensuring the efficient organization of the massive Arbaeen pilgrimage.

