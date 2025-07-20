  1. Economy
Tehran-Ankara train to be launched in 2 months: railway chief

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar-Ali Zakeri has revealed plans to launch new train routes connecting Tehran with Ankara and Herat in Afghanistan within the next two months.

He made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony on passenger rail investments, which was also attended by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

Zakeri noted the Tehran-Ankara train is set to launch within two months, while the route to Herat will begin within a month.

Plans are also underway to launch train routes to Mary in Turkmenistan and Dushanbe in Tajikistan, he added.

Zakeri pointed to the recent launch of the Tehran-Van train after a five-year delay and said that all international train routes from Iran would help strengthen connectivity between nations.

He also emphasized the development of tourist trains, highlighting Iran’s railway potential as a significant source of revenue.

