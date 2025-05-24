Yazdani to miss 2025 World Wrestling C'ship

Yazdani underwent shoulder surgery after winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and will skip the upcoming championships, scheduled for September in Zagreb, Croatia, to avoid the risk of re-injury, according to Tehran Times.

“After consulting with Yazdani, we jointly decided that he should withdraw from the 2025 World Championships. His shoulder has healed well, and fortunately, there are no mobility restrictions,” said Dr. Sohrab Keyhani.

“Yazdani is fully satisfied with his physical condition. Based on our decision, he will focus on returning to competition without any concerns,” he added.

Yazdani won a gold medal in the 74kg weight class at the 2016 Rio Olympics and claimed two silver medals in the subsequent Olympics—Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024—in the 86kg category.

Nicknamed “The Greatest,” Yazdani plans to continue his career in the 92kg division.

MNA