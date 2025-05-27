Israeli military raids currency exchange shops in West Bank

According to media reports, the Zionist regime's conducted the raid after accusing the exchange shops of connecting with Palestinian resistance groups.

"Israeli forces are taking action against Al-Khaleej Exchange Company due to its connections with terrorist (resistance) organisations", a leaflet left at the company's Ramallah location read.

In the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Israeli forces raided a second foreign exchange store belonging to the Al-Khaleej company, as well as a gold store, according to another AFP journalist.

Some Palestinian residents of Nablus were seen clashing with the army during the raid, throwing objects at troops.

The Ramallah-based ministry of health said one man was killed and eight other people were injured by Israeli forces' live ammunition during a raid in Nablus on Tuesday.

MNA