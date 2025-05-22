  1. Iran
Iran's armed forces at apex of preparedness: Gen. Bagheri

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri says that the country's armed forces are at the climax of readiness, warning that any threats will be responded at its own level.

"Today, the armed forces are producing various drones and small UAVs," Major General Bagheri said at the end of an inspection visit to the southeastern and eastern borders on Thursday.

He told reporters that the armed forces are at the apex of readiness to confront enemies, warning that "We will respond to any threat at its own level,."

Meanwhile, the top Iranian general noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks sustainable security, peace and tranquility for the region.

"The armed forces, especially the Army Ground Forces, have achieved decisive and determining successes in various defense fields by acquiring advanced and high-level technological knowledge and systems," he further asserted.

