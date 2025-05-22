Tel Aviv to receive devastating response if it attacks Iran

"If the delusional Zionist regime does a foolish act and attacks, it will receive a devastating and decisive response inside its small geography," Brigadier General Naeini said in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesman highlighted that Iranian military power has grown a lot compared to the past, noting that "We have become stronger in various aspects compared to previous years, and our military advancements are amazing."

"Stability will not be restored to the world and the region unless Israel is wiped out," the IRGC spokesman added.

Also, earlier today, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said that the country’s armed forces are at the apex of readiness, warning that the Iranian military will respond to any threats proportionately in accordance with their level.

MNA