Iran walling up eastern borders to improve security

Major General Bagheri made these remarks late on Tuesday while visiting Sistan and Baluchestan Province to inspect armed forces stationed in the border region and monitor the progress of the border fortification.

He said that numerous military units affiliated with the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Police Command are stationed in this province, as it remains a priority for the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Earlier on Saturday, General Sadegh Nouri, deputy commander of the Northeast Regional Headquarters of the Army’s Ground Forces, said that the construction of the border wall between Iran and Afghanistan had reached 81 kilometers in Razavi Khorasan Province.

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Nouri explained that the project involves the installation of prefabricated concrete walls. Over the past two years, the first phase has been completed with the construction of 120 kilometers.

According to the deputy commander, more than 22 kilometers of the concrete walls have been built, and contracts have been signed with 16 companies to expedite the construction process.

The wall project is planned to be 953 kilometers long, with more than 300 kilometers currently under construction in the first phase in Razavi Khorasan Province, Nouri said.

He said that the unauthorized entry of Afghan migrants into Iran has significantly decreased during the implementation of the border wall project.

MP/IRN85839315