Iran ready to launch another True Promise operation on Israel

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Commander says that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to deliver a strike on Israel like previous True Promise operations in case of any Israeli foolish action.

Iran’s Army Commander said the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to deliver a decisive strike if Israel commits another mistake.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Army, responded to Israeli officials’ rhetoric during a press briefing on the sidelines of a ceremony on Monday.

"The Zionist regime is too weak to harm the grandeur of Iran. Meanwhile, the power of the Islamic Republic can pose serious challenges to Israel and its backers," Mousavi stressed.

"Even their own officials understand that they cannot endure such challenges. But since the current rulers are foolish child-killers, any misstep is possible."

"If they are in a hurry to receive another 'True Promise', we are fully prepared to deliver the appropriate blow."

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike sensitive Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

