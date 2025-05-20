  1. World
May 20, 2025, 9:42 PM

Khartoum is fully cleared of RSF: Sudanese army

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Sudanese Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that they have fully regained control of Khartoum state, declaring the area cleared of Rapid Support Forces.

In an official statement, the army hailed the move as a major victory and pledged to press forward with resolve, backed by the will of the Sudanese people.

“We announce today the full clearing of the entire state of Khartoum from any presence of the Al-Dagalo militia and the purification of our national capital from the stain of the rebels,” army spokesperson Nabil Abdullah said in a recorded statement.

“We confirm that the state of Khartoum is completely free of the rebels,” he added.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to continue operations "until the last inch of our land is cleansed of every rebel."

Soldiers posted videos on social media showing army forces inside the Salha area of southern Omdurman, described as the last RSF stronghold in the city.

Other footage purportedly showed weapons caches, drones, and jamming equipment seized by the military in the area.

