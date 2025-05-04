Iran condemns attack on civilian targets in Sudan: spox

Condemning Sunday’s drone attack on the airport and civilian facilities in the city of Port Sudan, he expressed concern about the continued attacks on civilian urban facilities such as power plants, hospitals, water treatment plants, and civilian airports, and called for an end to attacks on civilians.

Referring to the major disaster of displacement and hunger in Sudan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the international community and international organizations and institutions to fulfill their duty to stop the conflicts and send humanitarian aid to the people of Sudan.

Back on April 26, a suspected drone attack by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary killed at least 11 people at a displacement camp in River Nile state, authorities said.

In a statement late on Friday, the local governor said the attack knocked out a nearby power station for the fourth time since the war between the RSF and the Sudanese army began two years ago, according to Al Jazeera.

The attack marks a deadly escalation in the ongoing conflict, with a further 23 people injured, a medical official said. Witnesses said at least nine children were among the wounded.

Over the past months, the RSF has been accused of attacking power infrastructure in Sudanese army-controlled areas across central and northern Sudan.

The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, denies carrying out drone attacks.

