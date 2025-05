Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti confirmed the casualties to Dawn, adding that the blast occurred when the school bus was near Zero Point.

The bodies and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, from where the seriously injured would be referred to medical facilities in Quetta and Karachi, the DC said.

Police, the Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel have reached the site of the incident.

MP/