5 Israeli soldiers killed in ambush in Khan Yunis

The Israeli media said that the resistance in Gaza took the Israeli occupation forces by surprise when they caught them in an ambush.

The media said that a building collapsed on the troopers in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Hebrew-language media have said the number of killed Israeli troopers was five while some others were injured in the incident.

In the meantime, local media in Gaza said that several Palestinians, including a child, were killed and injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire northwest of Khan Yunis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,510 and injured 124,901 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

