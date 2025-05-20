  1. Politics
Cancellation of talks with US as cited by Iran FM fake news

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Sources in the Iranian Foreign Ministry have rejected as false some media claims that cited the Foreign Ministry's spokesman as saying the talks with the US were called off after Leader of the Islamic Revolution's remarks.

Local media in Iran such as Tasnim news agency have cited their sources in the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying that the news by some media that quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as allegedly saying that the nuclear talks with the US on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions were cancelled was fake. 

The Foreign Ministry spokesman did not make any new comments about the talks today, the sources told Tehran-based Tasnim.

The news by some media came after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the US demand to deprive the Iranian nation from the enrichments would never be acceptable to Islamic Republic of Iran. 

