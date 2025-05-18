  1. World
May 18, 2025, 8:12 PM

Missiles fired from Gaza towards occupied territories

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Local media in the Zionist regime has announced that siren went off in the occupied territories following the missiles fired from Gaza.

 Air raid sirens were sounded in occupied Kissufim, near Gaza Strip, after a barrage of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

The two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Zionist regime's settlements.

The occupying regime of Israel claimed that one of the two missiles was intercepted.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,876 people and injured nearly 8,000 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

