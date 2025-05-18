  1. Technology
May 18, 2025, 12:58 PM

World Health Organization looks ahead to life without US

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Hundreds of officials from the World Health Organization will join donors and diplomats in Geneva with one question dominating their thoughts — how to cope with crises from mpox to cholera without their main funder, the US.

The annual assembly, with its week of sessions, votes and policy decisions, usually showcases the scale of the UN agency set up to tackle disease outbreaks, approve vaccines and support health systems worldwide.

This year — since US President Donald Trump started the year-long process to leave the WHO with an executive order on his first day in office in January — the main theme is scaling down.

“Our goal is to focus on the high-value stuff,” Daniel Thornton, the WHO’s director of coordinated resource mobilization, told Reuters.

