California deadly explosion leaves one person killed, debris

The blast shattered windows and rained debris for blocks, ABC News reports.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, told reporters during a news conference Saturday evening. He said investigators believe the clinic was targeted.

The person who was killed was near the vehicle involved in the explosion, Davis said. However, he said authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the person who died and declined to say whether the person who died is the suspect in the blast.

"We're not prepared to comment on that at this moment," Davis said. "We're not prepared to provide any additional comments on the relationship between the decedent and our person of interest."

In response to a question from a reporter later, Davis said, "We have a person of interest in this investigation, but we are not actively out searching for a suspect."

Earlier, a law enforcement source told ABC News that investigators believe the person who died is the suspect in the blast.

The explosion in the 1300 block of Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs occurred at about 11 a.m. local time, rocking nearby buildings and leading to a fire and the collapse of a building, according to authorities. The debris field covered over 250 yards.

In the aftermath of the blast, authorities closed several streets and urged residents to stay away as investigators searched for any other explosive devices.

"We have a rapidly evolving investigation with a massive crime scene," Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills told reporters during the evening news conference. "Our first priority was to ensure the safety of our community. And we were very concerned about secondary devices, and so we spent a lot of time and effort working with the bureau, as well as the sheriff's office, clearing the entire neighborhood, making sure that there was nothing that could harm our citizens any further."

He added, "It'll take a meticulous effort to make sure that we get every piece of evidence."

FBI bomb technicians are now working to determine the origin of the blast.

