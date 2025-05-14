Iran, Pakistan discuss trade expansion, launching flights

As regional connectivity becomes increasingly crucial for economic growth and diplomacy, direct flights between Iran and Pakistan can enhance people-to-people contacts, reduce logistical costs, and strengthen trade—especially between underdeveloped border provinces.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam emphasized that the lack of direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad is a major barrier to expanding commercial and civil relations. He argued that establishing direct routes between Tehran–Islamabad and Zahedan–Quetta would not only facilitate travel but also lower costs, save time, and remove dependence on third-country stopovers.

Pakistan’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Aviation Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali welcomed the proposals and expressed readiness to enhance aviation ties with Iran. He pointed out that, beyond the capitals, cities like Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar in Pakistan have the potential for establishing direct air links with various Iranian cities, further expanding economic and cultural exchanges.

Iran and Pakistan are actively working to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations through high-level discussions focused on logistics, transport, and mutual market access.

The establishment of direct flights between major cities such as Tehran, Islamabad, Zahedan, and Quetta is a central part of the talks, aimed at reducing travel costs, increasing people-to-people connections, and eliminating reliance on third-country transit routes.

The initiative is part of a broader push by Tehran and Islamabad to reinvigorate bilateral ties amid shifting regional dynamics. Both countries share long land borders and cultural affinities, but logistical and bureaucratic hurdles have slowed economic integration. Expanding direct connectivity could pave the way for enhanced cooperation in transport, energy, and regional trade corridors under initiatives like Economic Cooperation Organization.

RHM/Iran Press