Iran eyes role as a hub of digital economy in region: min.

Speaking on the occasion of commemorating “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” in Tehran on Saturday, Sattar Hashemi stated that an investment of about $25 billion to $30 billion is needed to achieve a 10% share of the digital economy in gross domestic product (GDP) in the country.

He put the total investment made by operators in the country last year (ended March 20, 2025) at less than $2 billion.

According to him, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is designing mechanisms to attract the capital and creating effective economic incentives for the private sector in the country.

Iran has high potential in the field of the digital economy in the international arenas, he said, adding that big steps have been taken in cooperation with the countries including Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the relevant field.

Turning Iran into a linking hub in the region's "digital economy" ecosystem is the main objective of the ministry and this path will continue through constructive interaction and cooperation with neighboring countries, Hashemi emphasized.

