Iran women’s futsal team finish in third place in Asia

The Iranian women's futsal team played against China in a third-place playoff on Saturday and defeated the east Asian opponents 3-1

The two-time defending champions lost to Japan narrowly in the semifinal of the competition on Tuesday to fail to reach the final.

Having won the third spot, the Iranian team now qualified for the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup in the Philippines.

The 2025 AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup is the third edition of the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup, the quadrennial international futsal championship organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the women's national teams of Asia. The tournament is held between 6 and 17 May 2025.

There have been two editions of the Asian competitions since 2015, and Iran has won both titles.

MNA