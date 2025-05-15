Trump's Iran comments won't conceal US, Israeli crimes

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry condemned Trump’s accusations as an attempt to distort the realities of the region and shift blame onto Tehran.

It further described Trump’s allegations as an effort to divert attention from the ongoing crimes that were being committed by the Israeli regime, the US’s most cherished ally in the West Asia region, and Washington’s complicity in the Israeli atrocities.

On Tuesday, Trump had labeled Iran as the “most destructive force” in the West Asia region.

He had accused the country of fueling regional instability and said that the United States would not allow it to develop a “nuclear weapon,” rebuffing Tehran total rejection of such non-conventional arms.

Trump had, meanwhile, threatened to deploy "massive maximum pressure" against the Islamic Republic.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement pointed out that the accusations had come while the Israeli regime, backed by the United States, continued "the most brutal colonial genocide in occupied Palestine."

It was referring to the regime’s October 2023-present genocidal warfare against the Gaza Strip that has so far claimed the lives of more than 52,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The war has received unrestricted military and political support on the part of the US.

The statement further noted that the regime had also been responsible for acts of deadly military occupation and aggression elsewhere across the region, such as Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

The ministry stressed that these atrocities, including violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, along with the terrorizing and war crimes that were being committed by the regime against those nations, were rather being overshadowed by false accusations against Iran.

"The remarks of the US president are yet another example of a deceitful approach by US policymakers, seeking to prevent Israel from being held accountable for its actions against the nations of the region."

The ministry, meanwhile, emphasized that such inflammatory rhetoric would not succeed in dividing the Iranian people, whether they resided within the country or abroad.

It also pointed to Washington’s direct and indirect support for previous oppressive regimes throughout the region, and its continuous role in imposing coercive measures that harmed Iranian citizens' rights.

However, “the deceptive and insulting remarks of the president of the United States will in no way create a rift in the national unity of Iranians, whether they are inside or outside the country,” the statement read.

Additionally, the ministry reaffirmed that Iran and its regional partners were determined to continue strengthening ties and promoting cooperation, unaffected by external attempts to sow discord.

"The malicious intent behind these remarks is clear, but Iran and its allies will continue to build friendly relations based on mutual respect and shared interests, undeterred by third-party attempts to cause division," the statement concluded.

MNA/