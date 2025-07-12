  1. World
Spain to ramp up number of troops by 14.000 next 10 years

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The Spanish government has committed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to increase the number of troops by 11 percent, or 14.000, within ten years, a Spanish media reported today.

By 2029, Spain will increase the number of soldiers by 7.000, fulfilling half of its commitment to NATO, Spanish government sources told RTVE.

They added that an investment of almost 10,5 billion euros would be needed to strengthen the military forces.

The first of the five parts of this plan, with 35 percent of total expenditures (approximately 3,6 billion euros), would be aimed at improving the working conditions of soldiers and sailors, increasing the number of members of the Spanish armed forces, modernizing equipment and improving the military training system, Tanjug reported.

