  1. Iran
May 16, 2025, 2:13 PM

New mural unveiled at Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Square

New mural unveiled at Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Square

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – The latest mural at Tehran's Vali-e Asr Square was unveiled on Friday ahead of the first anniversary of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions ' martyrdom in the tragic helicopter crash.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a tragic helicopter crash that occurred on May 20, 2024. the copter crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan province.

MNA

News ID 231875

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News