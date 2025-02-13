  1. Culture
New mural of Tehran’s Vali-e Asr Sq. motto is mid-Shaban

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Ahead of mid-Shaban (a Muslim holiday observed by on the eve of 15th of Sha'ban), a new mural was installed on Vali-e Asr Square of Tehran on Thursday.

The mural of Vali-Asr Square (PBUH) was unveiled on the occasion of the blessed birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (May God Hasten His Reappearance, MGHHR) with the slogan "The world smiles in Your presence."

