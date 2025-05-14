New mural unveiled at Tehran’s Enghalab-e-Eslami Square

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The latest mural at Tehran's Enghelab-e-Eslami Square was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of the first anniversary of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions ' martyrdom in the tragic helicopter crash.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a tragic helicopter crash that occurred on May 20, 2024. the copter crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan province.