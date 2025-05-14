  1. Politics
Top Iraqi security official meets with IRGC Quds Force cmdr.

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Qasim al-Araji, the Iraqi national security advisor has held a meeting with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani in Iraq recently.

In a post on social media,  al-Araji said he had held a meeting with Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop Iraq-Iran relations, joint efforts to secure the borders, and followed up on the implementation of the terms of the Iraq-Iran security agreement.

Al-Araji and Ghaani stressed the importance of the success of the Washington-Tehran talks and everyone's commitment to dialogue and peace to achieve lasting stability in the region.

