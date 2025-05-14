Top Iraqi security official meets with IRGC Quds Force cmdr.

In a post on social media, al-Araji said he had held a meeting with Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop Iraq-Iran relations, joint efforts to secure the borders, and followed up on the implementation of the terms of the Iraq-Iran security agreement.

Al-Araji and Ghaani stressed the importance of the success of the Washington-Tehran talks and everyone's commitment to dialogue and peace to achieve lasting stability in the region.

MNA/ISN1404022417787