Ten servicemen from the 23rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces have surrendered south of Donetsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

They laid down their arms during assault operations on a number of strongholds. According to the reporter, Russian forces are providing the POWs with all necessary aid.

Video footage, made available to TASS, shows how Russian servicemen are helping Ukrainian soldiers out of a trench to swiftly take cover in the woods.

MP/