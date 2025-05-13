Iran, Japan senior diplomats hold consultative meeting

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Japan's Namazu Hiroyuki, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, chaired held the Japan-Iran Vice-Ministerial Consultation.

In the meeting, both sides exchanged candid views on Iran’s nuclear issue, regional affairs, the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran, and other issues.

Referring to the importance and long history of the Iran-Japan consultative meetings mechanism, Takht-Ravanchi emphasized Iran's readiness to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, including economic-commercial, scientific-technological, and cultural-people fields.

Senior Deputy Minister Namazu, for his part, valued the efforts of the high officials of the two countries to maintain and strengthen the historical and friendly relations between the two countries, and noted the interest of Japanese economic enterprises in having an active presence in Iran and the necessity of efforts to facilitate their operations.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister also briefed his Japanese counterpart on the latest developments related to the process of indirect Iran-US negotiations and Iran's efforts to confront the oppressive and illegal US sanctions.

The Japanese diplomat welcomed the recent talks between the United States and Iran, and while stressing the importance of advancement of dialogue and further cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that it is essential for Iran to take constructive and concrete actions in order to advance talks towards a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue.

Senior Deputy Minister Namazu also stated that Japan will continue to make diplomatic efforts towards the peace and stability of the Middle East region.

Both sides affirmed to continue the multilayered dialogue between Japan and Iran on regional affairs, bilateral relationship, and other issues.

KI